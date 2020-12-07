Christmas trees selling fast in Charlottesville and Albemarle

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Christmas tree sellers in Charlottesville and Albemarle are seeing a huge spike in sales this year.
One salesman at Cason’s Christmas Trees in Albemarle Square says their trees are going fast. In fact, they expect to sell out by this weekend.
They attribute their high sales to the pandemic, and people wanting to get out of the house.
Cason’s is donating 10% of their sales to Meals on Wheels. They are located in the Albemarle Square shopping center and are open daily from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.
