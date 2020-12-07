Charlottesville leaders join fight to end federal death penalty

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Today, Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania and Charlottesville Police Chief Rashall Brackney joined more than 95 criminal justice leaders across the country in a fight to end the federal death penalty.
They want President Trump to commute death sentences for five people who have an execution date in the next two months.
They argue the penalty unjustly targets people of color and a life sentence, without the possibility of parole, is extreme enough for even the worst offenders.
Plus, the pandemic restricts prisoners from meeting with their attorneys for any last-minute appeals.
