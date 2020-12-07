Charlottesville City Council revisits COVID-19 ordinance, considers skate park closure

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council revisited and updated the current COVID-19 ordinance during its meeting Monday night.
Councilors changed the current ordinance, reducing the limit for gatherings from 50 people to 25 to better sync-up with Governor Ralph Northam’s recent state mandate.
Charlottesville Director of Communications Brian Wheeler recently warned the city might close access to the Skate Park after more than 70 people were seen not adhering to mask and social distancing guidelines.
Councilors did not take action on that Monday night, but during public comment, many young skate park goers pleaded with council to find alternate solutions to closing the park.
“I think that there are some ways we could keep it open and COVID safe. I think that me and a lot of my friends who go to the skate park are really trying to get our friends and other people to wear masks and things like that,” Skippy Norton, a 7th grader who goes to the park, said.
Council also addressed year-end budget adjustments for Fiscal Year 2020, due to a financial downfall as a result of COVID-19
