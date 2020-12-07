Breezy, Chilly Tuesday. Brighter Skies to Return

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It was small, but the first snow of the season fell early Monday morning. It quickly melted, but remained a mostly cloudy and cold day. Some partial clearing tonight with lows well in the 20s. A few icy spots possible.
While high pressure will build toward the region, we remain under the influence of a trough or dip in the jet stream over the East, this will keep temperatures below normal through Tuesday. Brighter skies to make a return, but breezy northwest winds will keep us chilly.
A disturbance passing through Wednesday morning will bring some more clouds, then some clearing. Temperatures will gradually warm for the late week, as high pressure drifts offshore and the jet stream lifts back north. Dry weather days expected through the end of the week. The next storm system will approach this weekend to bring rain. The timing may change, but currently, late Saturday into Sunday morning.
Tonight: Partial clearing, brisk and cold. Few icy spots possible. Lows 20s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows mid to upper 20s.
Wednesday: Morning clouds, then some sun. Highs around 50. Lows low 30s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows low 30s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows upper 30s.
Saturday: Turning cloudy, some late day rain. Highs upper 50s. Lows low 40s.
Sunday: Mainly AM rain, some clearing. Highs upper 50s. Lows mid 30s.
Monday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs upper 40s.
