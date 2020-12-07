Albemarle County’s ARB advances 2 project plans

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Architectural Review Board (ARB) got a first look at the design for the Albemarle Business Campus Monday, December 7.
The proposed plan is a mixed-use development consisting of apartments, retail and office buildings, as well as a hotel and a self-storage building in the area across the Albemarle County Office Building on 5th Street.
ARB members reviewed the initial site plan for the whole development today, as well as the preliminary architectural design of a self storage building. The initial site development plan was approved with some amendments.
“The county continues to focus on its edges, in terms of how to control development, and it is within the area that is slated for future development so I think density is appropriate,” ARB member Fred Missel said.
The Architectural Review Board also discussed a final site plan on a proposed Sheetz on the northwest corner of Airport Road. The plan was approved with some proposed changes to signage, movement of some outside amenities, and to address prominence of a tower of the building.
