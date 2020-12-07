ACSO: Body found at crash scene of vehicle registered to missing woman

The Augusta Count Sheriff’s Office announced Monday, December 7, that it was notified yesterday about a wreck around milepost 24-25 in Nelson County. A vehicle found over the embankment is registered to 56-year-old Karen Koogler, who initially was reportedly last seen at her home Wednesday, October. 21. Later in the investigation, it was determined that the last known contact with Koogler was around 3 a.m. on Oct. 22 in Fishersville.