ACSO: Body found at crash scene of vehicle registered to missing woman

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Authorities are working to determine if the body found at the scene of a wreck along the Blue Ridge Parkway is connected to a missing person investigation in the Shenandoah Valley.
The Augusta Count Sheriff’s Office announced Monday, December 7, that it was notified yesterday about a wreck around milepost 24-25 in Nelson County. A vehicle found over the embankment is registered to 56-year-old Karen Koogler, who initially was reportedly last seen at her home Wednesday, October. 21. Later in the investigation, it was determined that the last known contact with Koogler was around 3 a.m. on Oct. 22 in Fishersville.
ACSO says the accident appeared to have occurred some time ago, and that it has requested the Medical Examiner’s Office out of Roanoke to assist with the investigation.
“We cannot confirm the identity of the person found at the scene of the crash, and are awaiting the medical examiner’s report. In all likelihood, the search for Karen Koogler is over. We had hoped for a different outcome in this investigation for the family and the community”, Sheriff Donald Smith said in Monday’s announcement.
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says foul play is not suspected, and no further details are being released at this time.
Anyone with information related to the disappearance of Karen Koogler are still asked to contact Investigator Reid at # 540-245-5333.
