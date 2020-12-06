Violet Crown changes theater experience to keep patrons safe

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Violet Crown in downtown Charlottesville recently opened its doors for the first time since closing at the beginning of the pandemic. Now, they’re hosting a completely different kind of movie experience.
The theater is introducing RSVP Cinema, where patrons can rent out an entire theater for 25 people to watch a film together. Holiday favorites, classics and other select movies are available based on the time of theater rental. Movie-goers can even bring their own Blu-Ray movies to see on the big screen.
General Manager Cameron Polson says the new theater experience aims to keep people as safe as possible while still allowing them inside the theater.
“Whoever is purchasing this rental fee, it’s up to them who they want to invite and who they’re comfortable around. They’re not going to be in a theater with strangers, they’re going to be in a theater with guests they’ve invited and emailed this link to purchase their own tickets for,” Polson said.
Rentals for theater space range anywhere from $50-$100. Violet Crown has installed new HVAC systems and electrostatic sanitizing machines throughout the theater to help keep the theater clean as patrons return. The theater is adhering to CDC guidelines, and per house rules, all patrons will be required to wear a mask while in public spaces.
