Tracking Snow Showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our weather will stay dry until predawn Monday. Tracking the progress of a couple weak weather disturbances. One moving southeast from the Mid-West and the other over the South and Gulf Coast. These two will move over the region in time for the Monday morning commute. With temperatures near or below freezing, snow showers will be likely! Many areas may get their first little snow of the season. Watch for slick areas through Monday morning. Keep checking back for updates tonight and Monday morning.