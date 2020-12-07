Sunnier Sunday, Snow Shower Risk Early Monday

Clouds gather during the evening. Tracking the progress of a weak weather disturbance coming out of the Great Lakes region and another along the Gulf Coast. If these two system were able to merge we would have a better snow chance late Sunday night into Monday morning. Right now they appear to remain separate. Still a chance for flurries and a snow shower overnight Sunday into early Monday. Some areas may get a dusting of snow. This would also cause a few slick areas. Keep checking back for updates.