Sunnier Sunday, Snow Shower Risk Early Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a frosty start to Sunday, expect seasonable sunshine through the day.
Clouds gather during the evening. Tracking the progress of a weak weather disturbance coming out of the Great Lakes region and another along the Gulf Coast. If these two system were able to merge we would have a better snow chance late Sunday night into Monday morning. Right now they appear to remain separate. Still a chance for flurries and a snow shower overnight Sunday into early Monday. Some areas may get a dusting of snow. This would also cause a few slick areas. Keep checking back for updates.
Monday afternoon will be chilly with a blend of clouds and sun. Along with a brisk north breeze.
The weather pattern turns dry and quiet for most of the new week. More typical early December temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Temperatures modify mid to late week. Our next best rain risk may hold off until later in the weekend.
Sunday: Sunshine with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Sunday night: Increasing clouds. Flurries and a snow shower possible late. Can’t rule out a dusting where snow showers occur.
Monday: Early flurries or snow shower will exit. Becoming partly sunny. Highs chilly, in the 40s. Lows upper 20s.
Tuesday: Sunshine and cool. Highs upper 40s. Lows in the frosty 20s.
Wednesday: partly sunny with a warm front. Highs near 50. Lows lower 30s.
Thursday and Friday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs upper 50s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
Saturday: Increasing clouds with a small rain risk at this time. Highs upper 50s.
