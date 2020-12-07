Season’s First Snow

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our weather will stay dry until predawn Monday. Tracking the progress of a couple weak weather disturbances. One moving southeast from the Mid-West and the other over the South and Gulf Coast. These two will move over the region in time for the Monday morning commute. With temperatures near or below freezing, snow showers will be likely! Many areas may get their first little snow of the season. Watch for slick areas through Monday morning. Keep checking back for updates tonight and Monday morning.
Snow showers and flurries exit by midday Monday. Trending partly sunny in the afternoon with chilly and brisk conditions.
Clearing and colder overnight Monday. Sunshine Tuesday with a blustery breeze.
It looks dry through Friday with temperatures becoming milder.
Our next weather system is due into town during the weekend. This one will bring rain.
Sunday night: Increasing clouds with flurries and snow showers developing predawn. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.
Monday: Morning snow showers and flurries. A dusting of snow is likely for many areas. Up to an inch of snow is possible for some. Watch for slick areas. Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s.
Monday night: Colder and clearing. Lows upper 20s.
Tuesday: Sunshine, blue sky with a chilly wind. Highs in the 40s. Lows 20s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Lows lower 30s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs upper 50s. Lows in the 30s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 50s. lows in the 40s.
Saturday and Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. The best rain risk at this time looks for be later Saturday, Saturday night into Sunday morning. Highs 50s. Lows 40s.
