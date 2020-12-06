Palmyra community comes together to celebrate a special anniversary

PALMYRA, Va. (WVIR) - Members of a community Fluvanna County came together to celebrate two very special anniversaries today.
To celebrate the 21st pastoral anniversary and 44th wedding anniversary of Pastor Leon Harris Sr. and his wife and co-pastor Lucille Harris, the Burning Bush Christian Church planned a parade. Lucille says the Palmyra community always looks out for each other and she’s proud to be a member of it.
“This community means the world to us. It’s just so amazing to come out in a pandemic just to show love to us so we just absolutely love our church family and this community,” she explained.
The parade included fire trucks, police cars, and a school bus.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.