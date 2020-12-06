One victim in hospital after shooting on Ridge Street

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One victim is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in Charlottesville early Sunday morning.
CHARLOTTESVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE - 12/06/2020
On December 6, 2020, at 0116 hours, Charlottesville Police officers responded to the 500 block of Ridge Street after multiple calls were received by ECC for a large number of gunshots being fired in the area.
Upon arrival, officers located a victim who sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to UVA Hospital for treatment, where they remain as of this release. For the second week in a row, officers recovered numerous shell casings at the scene, indicating an “ambush” type shooting occurred.
A portion of Ridge Street was closed for several hours while the scene was processed, however, all roadways have since been reopened to traffic. While the incident appears isolated, the number of shots fired without any regard to public safety is deeply concerning.
To help end this senseless violence, the Charlottesville Police Department strongly encourages anyone with information related to this case, or any others, to contact us at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000. Callers may remain anonymous when calling Crime Stoppers and are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone arrested is presumed innocent until their case has been fully adjudicated in court.Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.