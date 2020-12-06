Nelson County Public Schools announces 2-hour delay for Monday, December 7

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - In anticipation of a storm bringing snow to central Virginia early Monday morning, Nelson County Public Schools (NCPS) has announced the district will be operating on a 2-hour delay.
NCPS says the decision is due to expected road conditions in the morning. While snow totals are expected to only reach one inch, experts warn that even that small amount can create hazardous conditions for drivers.
NCPS will have online classes begin 2 hours later than a normal day and end at normal time, as if classes were physically in session. Because road conditions are expected to improve, after school activities will continue as scheduled.
Previously, several central Virginia school districts had explained their reasoning for continuing with the tradition of observing snow days, even in a year which has seen classes forced online due to the coronavirus pandemic. They cited issues with students traveling to virtual learning centers, potential power outages, and issues transporting students with special needs into schools as three main factors behind snow days remaining.
NELSON COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS PRESS RELEASE ------ 12/6/2020
Nelson County Public Schools will be running on a 2-hour delay due to forecasted road conditions first thing in the morning.
Online, virtual classes will begin 2 hours later than a normal day and ending at normal time.
High school SOL testing will begin 2 hours later than scheduled. Students with arranged transportation will be picked up 2 hours later than scheduled. All students testing should arrive at the high school between 10 and10:45 AM to be screened and checked in.
Monday remediation will remain on the regular schedule for the afternoon.
Athletic practice for winter sports will continue as scheduled for the afternoon.
For the safety of all, please exercise caution if road conditions are less than ideal in the morning.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.