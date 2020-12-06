JMU freshman Peyton McDaniel scores 30; Dukes beat George Mason 89-70

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - James Madison freshman Peyton McDaniel scored a career-high 30 points, and the Dukes defeated George Mason 89-70 on Sunday in Harrisonburg.
McDaniel made 12-of-19 shots from the field, including 6-of-9 three-pointers.
McDaniel is just the second freshman in program history to score 30 points in regulation (Sue Manelski, 33, Dec. 11/12, 1981), and the third to reach 30-plus points in a game (Dawn Evans, 38 at Indiana in OT on 3/22/08).
Sophomore Kiki Jefferson added 13 points, six rebounds and a career-high tying four assists.
James Madison (3-1) returns to action on Wednesday at home against George Washington.
