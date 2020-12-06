Hokies riding 4-game losing streak into regular season finale

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Tech will enter the final week of the regular season on a four-game losing streak, after falling 45-10 at home against Clemson on Saturday night.
That’s tied for the longest skid under head coach Justin Fuente.
The Hokies have a record of 4-6 this season, with just one game left, which means they will finish the regular season with a losing record for the first time since 1992.
Junior tight end James Mitchell says, “Guys are playing hard, and everyone is just battling right now. It’s tough, with the way things are going.”
“I’m not going to tell you I feel great, we just lost,” says Fuente. “But I feel great about what we’re doing, and where we’re going. In the context of the season, you guys know. You don’t need me to stand up here and whine about that. I’m not going to. But I feel great. It’s time for us to get ready for Virginia.”
Senior running back Khalil Herbert adds, “It’s one of those things, you just have to keep going. Nobody wants to be in this situation right now. Guys obviously don’t like losing. It’s the kind of thing where we just have to keep going, keep getting better, and then turn around and get a ‘W’ next week, and finish off strong.”
Virginia beat Virginia Tech 39-30 in the Commonwealth Clash last season, ending the Hokies’ 15-game winning streak in the series.
The teams will kickoff on Saturday at 8pm in Blacksburg.
