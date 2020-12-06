COVID-19 testing held at Albemarle High School

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - To help combat the anticipated spike in Coronavirus cases following Thanksgiving, a community COVID-19 testing event was held at Albemarle High School on December 5.
It was designed for anyone in the community, but priority was given to employees at the University of Virginia, Albemarle County Schools and City of Charlottesville Schools.
Mo Nadkarni, a physician at UVA, says this event is different from the usual community testing events.
“Well this one is sponsored by the Department of Health and Human Services in conjunction with Virginia Department of Health and UVA, and the other ones are more community outreach programs of the University of Virginia so these tests were provided by the Federal Government,” he said.
Another 1,000 tests will be available December 6, and there are still spots open. Pre-registration is required for anyone who wants to best tested.
The tests are self administered nasal swabs and are available to anyone 13 and older.
