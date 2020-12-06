Charlottesville High School student presents to Virginia School Board Association

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville student got the chance to address educators from around Virginia about increasing volunteerism in the state.
Jamez Lynch Jr., a senior at Charlottesville High School, presented to the Virginia School Board Association about “Y Street.”He says he gave his presentation with the goal of expanding Y Street to schools around the state.
“The goal was mostly to show other schools and other schools like hey this can be something you can implement in your school,” Lynch said. “This is a healthy policy you can have within your school, you can pass it on to other schools and it can stretch far and wide. It’s possible for anyone, it’s really simple, a really easy thing to do.”
Lynch works specifically with the “Rev-Your-Bev,” campaign, encouraging people to drink more water.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.