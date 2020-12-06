Brennan Armstrong improving ‘Step-by-Step’ for Cavaliers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team won its fourth game in a row on Saturday night, as the Cavaliers beat Boston College 43-32 at Scott Stadium.
The win came in the final home game of the season, but on Senior Night, a sophomore stole the show.
UVA sophomore quarterback Brennan Armstrong had 417 yards of total offense in the victory against the Eagles.
It’s only the seventh time in program history a quarterback has reached the 400-yard plateau, and Armstrong is the first to do it in back-to-back games.
“That just goes with preparation, and just playing a lot more,” says Armstrong. “I’m finally getting the hang of it, getting in the games, feeling it out, knowing what I got to do, and knowing what I got to improve on. That’s what I expected, after I got a full season-ish in, was just to get better and better, through each game, and I think I’ve done that.”
Head coach Bronco Mendenhall says, “Brennan’s progression has been step-by-step, in a positive trajectory, the whole way.”
As a team, the Cavaliers posted back-to-back games with more than 500 yards of total offense for the first time since 2014, and they have averaged more than 43-points per game over the last four games.
Armstrong says, “I just like scoring touchdowns, so as many points as we can put up. We just want to put up as many as we can. Putting up 40, 50 points in fun, and it boosts the defense. The offense is boosted. We just want to put up as many points as we can.”
Armstrong rushed for a career-high 130-yards against the Eagles, including a 60-yard touchdown run.
The sophomore is the first Virginia player to rush for more than 100-yards in a game this season.
“We had some nice QB runs,” says Armstrong. “KT (Keytaon Thompson) had one heck of a night, with his stuff going on. We felt like the QB stuff was going to be there, and it paid off for us.”
Mendenhall says, “Most conventional defenses are not equipped to handle quarterback run, because you’re down a number, and unless there’s an adjustment, it’s very difficult.”
Armstrong leads the team in rushing this season, in both yards (399) and attempts (94).
“I just play my style of football,” says Armstrong. “It’s just my jobs to get the ball in the endzone, and that just comes with the yards, so putting points on the board, that stuff just happens.”
Keytaon Thompson is fourth on the team in rushing yards and attempts.
Bronco Mendenhall says more and more emphasis is placed on quarterback runs, the later in the season it gets.
“Not only is it a conceptually a good idea,” says Mendenhall, “we just happen to have two very good players, who are capable of doing that, and now as the season gets closer to the end, it allows us to do that more. Because there’s risk, any time you run the quarterback.”
Virginia will play its final game of the regular season next Saturday, as the Cavaliers take on the Hokies in Blacksburg.
The ACC has announced that game will kickoff at Eight o’clock.
