UVA football defeats Boston College 43-32 on Senior Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sophomore quarterback Brennan Armstrong had over 400 yards of total offense, and the Virginia football team beat Boston College 43-32 at Scott Stadium.
The victory is the fourth in a row for the ‘Hoos, and their first-ever against BC, ending a six-game losing streak against the Eagles.
The win sends the senior class out with a win in their final game at Scott Stadium.
“I’m thrilled for our Class of 2017,” says head coach Bronco Mendenhall. “I am so thankful, and so proud of how they played at Scott Stadium. I’m thankful for their contributions to our program. The progress, the determination, the example. Just basically who they are, and who they’ve become.”
Armstrong says, “It meant the world to me. I knew we hadn’t beaten BC at all, in history. I was like, ‘Alright, we can check it off the books, something that we’ve never done before, and our seniors going out with a win.’ So that was, not a lot of pressure on our shoulders, but I wanted to do that for them, and I wanted to get the win, so I’m happy we did that.”
Senior defensive lineman Mandy Alonso says, “It was really special, and this game was really going to define our season. And now we’re on to Tech, but just to appreciate this game, this was really going to make or break our season, and we stood in defiance of that.”
The Cavaliers survived a program-record 520 yards passing from BC quarterback Dennis Grosel, who was filling in for injured starter Phil Jurkovec.
Grosel threw four TD passes, but the Wahoos also forced three interceptions.
Virginia held Boston College to minus-7 yards rushing, as the Eagles were also playing without starting running back David Bailey.
The last time UVA held an opponent to negative-yards rushing was 2012, when the Cavaliers held Maryland to minus-2 yards on the ground.
Armstrong ran for a game-high and career-high 130 yards against the Eagles, including a 60-yard touchdown in the 3rd quarter.
The sophomore completed 19-of-27 passes for 287 yards and a touchdown.
Keytaon Thompson rushed for 87 yards and two TD’s on nine carries.
Nick Jackson had a team-high 11 tackles for the ‘Hoos.
Senior Matt Gahm had 5 tackles, a sack, 2 tackles for a loss, and a pass defensed.
UVA has never lost a game at Scott Stadium in the month of December, as the Cavaliers are 3-0 all-time.
Virginia (5-4, 4-4 ACC) will play its regular season finale next Saturday at Virginia Tech.
