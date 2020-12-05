Sepsis prevention trials led by UVA medical experts could save millions of lives in sub-Saharan Africa

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Health experts at the University of Virginia’s School of Medicine are launching new efforts to combat sepsis infections that could save millions of lives in sub-Saharan Africa.
Researchers will be administering clinical trials in Uganda and Tanzania to tackle sepsis infections in those with HIV or tuberculosis early on. Roughly 16 million people in the region develop sepsis every year. Experts say these efforts come at an important time, as COVID-19 is only worsening the spread.
“COVID-19 has disrupted care of HIV and TB in endemic regions and so, we feel that our study, our trial is even more important because even though the numbers are already unbelievably high in terms of sepsis associated deaths, we would not be surprised if these numbers go up in the future,” Dr. Christopher Moore, an associate professor working on the trials, said.
Researchers will be working with community partners in the region to tailor trials to their specific needs. The trials will also help researchers learn more about other airborne disease and how they are transmitted globally.
