Pro Re Nata hosts holiday market

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County’s Pro Re Nata brewery is hosting a holiday market December 5 and 6, as well as December 12-13.
“To put this on, I felt a little bit like Santa Claus,” General Manager of Pro Re Nata Gena Greer said. “Write a list, check it twice, make sure everyone has space, make sure everyone had six feet.”
She came up with the idea after visiting a holiday market last winter.
“This event is exactly what I imagined 12 months ago, spread out on our facility,” she said. “I hope next year it’s even bigger.”
24 vendors from, multiple states, were on site for Pro Re Nata’s first attempt at a holiday market. Kelly Cline is one of those vendors.
“When somebody buys handmade, that person that owns the business is the one that created it, the one that boxes it, the ones that ship it,” Cline said.
Customers, such as Alan Ross, say this style of outdoor market is a great way to get people out of the house, safely.
“If we don’t learn to adapt to the situation people are going to have a lot of problems,” he said. “These people figured it out.”
In order to comply with all the COVID-19 protocols, capacity has been limited to 250 people and all of the vendors have six feet placed between each other.
“We have worked with the Thomas Jefferson Health District, the Virginia Department of Agriculture, the state, and we’re working hard to make this a safe enjoyable event,” Greer explained.
She says this type of event wouldn’t be possible without the consistent compliance from customers.
“The community has been fantastic, as soon as we opened in May, community members came to support us, and they come out every day, they listen to our mask requirements,” Greer said. “They follow our rules.”
Customers, organizers and vendors all agree, events like these benefit all parties involved.
“They’re adapting [and] helping these other people be able to make a living and it’s helping them, because it’s a symbiotic relationship,” Ross said.
“We have vendors from North Carolina,” Greer added. “They have come near and far and they are here to support the small business market, and to support us. We are here to support them.”
“I feel like people just wrap their arms around me and give me a hug so you know, I feel great,” Cline said. “I feel loved. I feel supported and events like this really are special, especially right now.”
The market will be open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. December 6, 12 and 13, along with visits from Santa from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.
