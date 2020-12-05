Colder Overnight, Sunnier Sunday, First Snowflakes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Blustery northwest winds will subside overnight. A clearing sky will allow the temperature to fall at or below freezing by dawn.
Seasonable sunshine ahead for Sunday. Clouds gather by the end of the day and evening. Tracking the progress of a weak weather disturbance coming out of the Great Lakes region and another along the Gulf Coast. If these two system were able to merge we would have a better snow chance late Sunday night into Monday morning. Right now they appear to remain separate. Still a chance for flurries and a snow shower overnight Sunday into early Monday. Some areas may get a dusting of snow. Especially south and west of Charlottesville. Keep checking back for updates.
Monday afternoon will be chilly with a blend of clouds and sun. Along with a brisk north breeze.
The weather pattern turns dry and quiet for most of next week. More typical early December temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Temperatures modify mid to late week. Our next best rain risk may hold off until the end of next weekend.
Saturday overnight: Clearing, calmer and colder. Areas of frost by dawn. Lows mid 20s to lower 30s.
Sunday: Sunshine with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Sunday night: Increasing clouds. Flurries and a snow shower possible late. Can’t rule out a dusting where snow showers occur.
Monday: Early flurries or snow shower will exit. Becoming partly sunny. Highs chilly, in the 40s. Lows upper 20s.
Tuesday and Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s. Lows mid 20s to lower 30s.
Thursday, Friday, Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.
