Clemson defeats Virginia Tech 45-10; Hokies drop to 4-6 overall

Clemson defeats Virginia Tech 45-10; Hokies drop to 4-6 overall
Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente (Source: wvir)
By Mike Shiers | December 5, 2020 at 11:25 PM EST - Updated December 5 at 11:25 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Tech football team is guaranteed its first losing record since 1992, as the Hokies lost 45-10 at home against #4 Clemson on Saturday night.

The loss drops Tech’s record to 4-6 overall, with just one game left in the regular season.

The Hokies turned the ball over three times against the Tigers, including a fumble which was returned 66 yards for a touchdown.

Clemson outscored Virginia Tech 28-0 in the 2nd half.

The Hokies will play their final game of the regular season next Saturday, as UVA visits Blacksburg in the Commonwealth Clash.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.