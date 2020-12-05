Clemson defeats Virginia Tech 45-10; Hokies drop to 4-6 overall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Tech football team is guaranteed its first losing record since 1992, as the Hokies lost 45-10 at home against #4 Clemson on Saturday night.
The loss drops Tech’s record to 4-6 overall, with just one game left in the regular season.
The Hokies turned the ball over three times against the Tigers, including a fumble which was returned 66 yards for a touchdown.
Clemson outscored Virginia Tech 28-0 in the 2nd half.
The Hokies will play their final game of the regular season next Saturday, as UVA visits Blacksburg in the Commonwealth Clash.
