Clearing, breezy & seasonal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A fast moving area of low pressure is quickly moving away. Up to an 1.5″ blanketed the region. High pressure is building in, clearing skies and delivering a brisk northwest wind. While conditions are expected to trend a little colder, we’re tracking energy moving into central Texas. Weather models are not currently in agreement, however, there is a chance we could see a little light snow. Stay tuned for any changes. Have a great and safe Weekend !