Clearing, breezy & seasonal

Watching Monday

By David Rogers | December 5, 2020 at 8:21 AM EST - Updated December 5 at 8:23 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A fast moving area of low pressure is quickly moving away. Up to an 1.5″ blanketed the region. High pressure is building in, clearing skies and delivering a brisk northwest wind. While conditions are expected to trend a little colder, we’re tracking energy moving into central Texas. Weather models are not currently in agreement, however, there is a chance we could see a little light snow. Stay tuned for any changes. Have a great and safe Weekend !

Today: Clearing, breezy & seasonal, High: low 50s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: around 30

Monday: Morning snow showers, clearing, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High; around 50...Low: low 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.