CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A fast moving area of low pressure is quickly moving away. Up to an 1.5″ blanketed the region. High pressure is building in, clearing skies and delivering a brisk northwest wind. While conditions are expected to trend a little colder, we’re tracking energy moving into central Texas. Weather models are not currently in agreement, however, there is a chance we could see a little light snow. Stay tuned for any changes. Have a great and safe Weekend !
Today: Clearing, breezy & seasonal, High: low 50s
Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: low 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: around 30
Monday: Morning snow showers, clearing, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High; around 50...Low: low 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.