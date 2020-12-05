Arc of the Piedmont’s Santa Fun Run goes virtual

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville holiday tradition for a good cause is going virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The Arc of the Piedmont’s 7th annual “Santa Fun Run and Walk,” will not be held in person this year. Instead, anyone interested in participating can do so anytime and anywhere, through the end of the month. The event benefits Arc, and its work for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The race’s hallmark, runners in Santa suits, will still take place this year, and suits can be picked up at Arc of the Piedmont Monday through Friday during business hours. The organization is also encouraging runners to bring their furry friends along, and share pictures on social media.
Registration is due by December 5. To sign up, click here.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.