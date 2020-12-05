ACPS gets $50,000 grant to fund Pre-K learning materials

ALBEMARLE CO., Va. (WVIR) - A new grant program will ensure that some of Albemarle County’s youngest learners aren’t left behind during the shift to virtual learning.
Debby Shelor and Alison Soubra, both teachers at Mary C. Greer Elementary, have been spending their days packing and unpacking bags, filled with learning supplies and toys ready to be gifted to their students.
“This is creativity, this is imagination, this is exploration,” Soubra says while looking over dozens of games and toys stacked in her classroom.
Those items are fully funded, thanks to a $50,000 dollar grant from the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation.
“It means a lot. It means that we are better able to deliver the high-quality preschool experience that we are typically used to delivering to children,” Shelor said.
Educators say the toys and trinkets they’re able to now pass along to their students, are more than just play-things: They’re valuable learning items.
“You know most kids would look at this as just a fun toy, but they’re not understanding all that they’re gaining from being able to play with just a basic tool,” Soubra said, examining a building block set. “Being able to figure out how things go together to create a structure, a building structure.”
Students in the district’s Pre-K program, also known as Bright Stars, will receive a bag of items every two weeks for the rest of the school year to use in the classroom or at home. Bags are made readily available for families to pick-up, but in some cases, bags can be delivered directly to a family’s doorstep.
Each student will receive roughly $300 worth of items throughout the school year, a price some families would not be able to pay for on their own. Without those items, educators say students could fall behind, potentially widening achievement gaps.
Lisa Molinaro, a Bright Stars coordinator for the district, said the grant prevents that from happening.
“Every child is getting these materials, whether you’re in a virtual classroom or a hybrid classroom. They are going home to every child, they are being used with every child,” Molinaro said. “They are being supported through instruction from our teachers, and probably more importantly, is, families are learning how to use them as an instructional learning material beyond just seeing it as a toy or as a game.”
Teachers say the grant helps make the virtual learning experience a little more bearable, too.
“Being able to have these fun learning tools and materials and for us to be able to to engage with them through that is an educators dream,” Molinaro explained.
