SOCA opens new training facility in Albemarle Co.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Soccer Organization of the Charlottesville Area’s brand new field house is officially open.
SOCA and Martin Horn Construction held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, December 4, to signify the opening the building for use.
The field house, located in the Belvedere Community of Albemarle County, features turf practice areas along with meeting rooms, training rooms, locker rooms and and two mezzanines for spectators.
“To hear the kids in here practicing, that was a realization to me that this was going to be here for a while,” Martin Horn Construction Commercial Construction Superintendent Kenny Kirk said. “That was probably the coolest thing that I came to realize.”
The field house is designed to keep players warm in the winter with retractable doors, and windows to keep the field house cool in the summer months.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.