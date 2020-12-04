Sally Hudson announces plans to run for re-election of 57th District seat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -57th District Delegate Sally Hudson announced her campaign for a second term in the Virginia House of Delegates on December 3.
Hudson cited health care, schools, and housing as her top priorities in the upcoming legislative session. She also plans to focus on economic recovery for essential services and the families hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
“My top priority coming into this next session is going to be helping all of our workers and essential services cope with the fallout from COVID-19,” Hudson said.
In 2019, Sally Hudson became the first woman to represent the 57th District in the Virginia House of Delegates.
