Rainy Overnight, Blustery Winds Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking the progress of a wet weather maker overspreading the region overnight Friday into early Saturday. An average of an inch of rainfall is projected. Less northwest and more southeast. Flooding is not expected.
Rain will be moving away by sunrise Saturday. Trending drier with sun breaking out through the day. The winds will be blustery from the northwest. Temperatures will be near average for the first weekend of December.
Dry and seasonably cool for Sunday.
The weather pattern turns more complicated on Monday. Some forecast models show a storm system merging over the Mid-Atlantic with light snow. Other’s keep the systems weaker, separate and to our south with dry conditions over the region on Monday. Keep checking back for updates this weekend!
We look to remain dry with a slow moderating temperature trend mid to late next week.
Friday night: Rainy with patchy fog. Lows in the 40s.
Saturday: Early rain exits. Becoming partly to mostly sunny. Brisk northwest winds. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Saturday night: Clear and cold with areas of frost. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs mid 40s to 50 degrees.
Monday: Watching for possible light snow. Otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs around 40 degrees. Check back for updates as we get new weather information. Lows upper 20s.
Tuesday: Sunshine. Highs upper 40s. Lows mid 20s.
Wednesday: Sunshine. Highs near 50. Low 30.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows lower 30s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows lower 30s.
