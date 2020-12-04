MRRJ re-tests staff, inmates for COVID-19

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Middle River Regional Jail says it has again tested of its inmates and staff as the faculty deals with a coronavirus outbreak.
MRRJ announced Friday, December 4, that 308 of its 834 inmates have tested positive for the virus since November 25. Additionally, a total of 53 staff members have tested positive since November 13.
The jail says many of those staff members have since finished quarantining, and have returned to work.
All staff are expected to return by December 11.
Middle River Regional Jail says it plans to retest all inmates and staff again next week. Also, restrictions implemented November 17 will remain in effect for the foreseeable future.
