MarieBette Café and Bakery re-opens after employees tested positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -MarieBette Cafe and Bakery and Petite MarieBette reopened their doors Friday, December 4.
The downtown Charlottesville café and bakery temporarily closed its doors Tuesday, Dec. 1, after two employees from the production bakery department tested positive for the coronavirus.
Employees potentially exposed were tested, and those that tested negative returned to work. Workers who have not received results will wait for results before returning. The business says it staff continue to wear masks and follow COVID-19 safety procedures.
