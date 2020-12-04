Fire damages Charlottesville home, no injuries reported

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A family is out of their house and staying with relatives after a fire damaged their Charlottesville home.
Firefighters quickly responded to Rock Creek Road on Friday evening.
The fire comes on new Fire Chief Hezedean Smith’s fourth day on the job. He told NBC29 on the scene he was proud of his team’s rapid response.
“Crews attacked the fire aggressively and contained it to the room of origin, potentially saving the rest of the building,” Smith said. “[I’m] very happy about the opportunities here... the opportunities to save the house and the resident’s properties. Nobody was injured.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
