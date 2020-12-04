Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Mostly cloudy skies will give way to showers and eventually heavier rain by Tonight. 1″-2″ of rain is possible by early Saturday morning. High pressure will quickly move in, clearing skies by mid-morning, and cooling temperatures to slightly below average levels. That chilly air mass will stick around through early next week. Meanwhile, we’ll be watching a system that may bring a few light snow showers to parts of the area early Monday. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe Weekend !