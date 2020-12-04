Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Mostly cloudy skies will give way to showers and eventually heavier rain by Tonight. 1″-2″ of rain is possible by early Saturday morning. High pressure will quickly move in, clearing skies by mid-morning, and cooling temperatures to slightly below average levels. That chilly air mass will stick around through early next week. Meanwhile, we’ll be watching a system that may bring a few light snow showers to parts of the area early Monday. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe Weekend !
Today: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: low 50s
Tonight: Steady rain, Low: low 40s
Saturday: Early, clearing & breezy, High: around 50...Low: around 30
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...LOw: around 30
Monday: AM snow shower, clearing, High: mid 40d...Low: upper 20s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s
