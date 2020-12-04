Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination Holiday Concert

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The holiday season is officially underway in Charlottesville! People gathered in the comfort of their own homes Friday evening to enjoy the city’s Grand Illumination Holiday Concert special on NBC29.
Musical artists from throughout the area took to the stage of the Paramount Theatre to perform some holiday classics.
It all led up to the lighting of “Spruce Bader Ginsberg” - this year’s holiday tree - on the Downtown Mall.
The evening was capped off with special performances by two groups - “Voices of Service” and “Resound” - that were finalists on ‘America’s Got Talent.’
We hope you enjoyed all the performances and the lighting of Charlottesville’s tree on the Downtown Mall! If you didn’t get a chance to see it, you can watch it below.
