Catering Outfit finds way to continue tailgate traditions from home

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s now that time of year where college football season overlaps with college basketball season, giving fans plenty of opportunities to tailgate.
However, with COVID-19 limiting capacity at venues in Virginia, the tailgate scene has diminished this year.
The Catering Outfit has created a way for fans to enjoy their favorite game day foods from their living room. Not only do these boxes contain those tailgate essentials, the Catering Outfit says these will directly benefit the Charlottesville community.
“This is actually going to go to benefit the UVA Children’s Center,” The Catering Outfit Owner Walter Slawski said. “This was an idea based around actual sports. Nobody can get together at the pub to watch their favorite teams play.”
The box contains spinach and artichoke dip, ham biscuits, pulled pork sliders, peri peri wings, deviled eggs and a turkey leg. Each box is designed to feed two people.
