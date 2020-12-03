UVA and BC football both excelling at COVID-19 protocols

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team will play its final home game of the season on Saturday, as the Cavaliers host Boston College.
It’ll be a unique experience, as UVA will be playing a game at Scott Stadium in December for the first time since 2001, and just the third time in program history.
Boston College has a record of 6-4 on the field this season, but they are undefeated against the coronavirus.
The Eagles have not had a player test positive all year.
“It’s an exceptional accomplishment,” says UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall. “Their staff and players should be commended for that. I think it’s remarkable in about every way.”
BC head coach Jeff Hafley says, “It is probably our biggest victory, because it’s probably the hardest thing we’ve had to deal with. I appreciate him saying that, and I’m grateful that he’s noticed, because it’s not just our football team. Our campus has done a great job. You have to give a lot of credit to everybody around here, and certainly, our players.”
Virginia and Boston College will kickoff on Saturday at 3:30 pm.
