Two versions of ‘A Christmas Carol’ to be performed live in the Shenandoah Valley

ASC turned to Hull’s Drive-in in Lexington, Virginia to offer patrons a way to safely enjoy holiday entertainment. Built-in 1950, Hull’s is one of only two non-profit drive-in theaters in America and the first community-owned. Usually closed this time of year, the Hull’s team has generously allowed ASC to take over the space on select dates to present A Christmas Carol in this nostalgic format. ASC is proud to work with their fellow local non-profit organization. Locally-owned movie theater Visulite Cinemas will also help keep Christmas Present special by offering the film of A Christmas Carol on their roster of films for fans in the local area.