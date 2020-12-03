Latino community groups discuss COVID-19 pandemic challenges

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group of UVA faculty, students, and community partners are looking to bring relief to the Latino community during the COVID-19 crisis – an uphill battle to bring medical and financial help to one of the groups hardest hit by the pandemic.
The Latino Health Initiative at UVA, student volunteers and groups like Sin Barreras, have been working for years to bridge the gap in care access for central Virginia’s Latino community. In the last few months, the groups have had to completely shift focus: bringing coronavirus testing and financial support to a community disproportionately impacted by the virus.
Before the pandemic, the initiative’s main goal was overcoming barriers in access to care for the Latino community, through things like a Latino night at the University Medical Center’s Free Clinic, staffed by only care providers who speak Spanish. Those, and many other events, were organized with the help of Sin Barreras.
“We need somebody that can help me in my own language,” Sin Barreras Founder Fanny Smedile said. “So that’s why I asked Dr. Luna, we had that conversation, ‘What is the need?’”
A major part of the initiative’s work has been training community health workers.
“People that are from the community, trusted by them, with leadership skills,” Latino Health Initiative Founder Dr. Max Luna said. “We have given them the skills to provide health education, to help them with access to care.”
The regular work of bot organizations took a sharp turn in March, with the beginning of the pandemic.
“We have ESL, GED in Spanish, and we have a citizenship classes. Those kind of programs, they stopped,” Smedile said. “We are the support. Sometimes they cry, they are scared, because they don’t know how they can pay the rent. ‘Who’s gonna buy the food for the kids? Who is going to take care of the kids?’”
Even the role of student volunteers working with the organizations has been turned upside-down. Some medical students working with the program shifted from health education and blood pressure check-ups to working on testing initiatives.
“The main thing that that we’ve done is the COVID-19 community testing program that UVA has done,” Maggie Rowe, a fourth-year medical student, said. “That has the goal of that has been to reach out to people who otherwise would have trouble getting COVID testing.”
Other student volunteers work with families on literacy and schooling. That work had to move entirely online.
“We had a relatively seamless transition, but there is still that accessibility aspect when transitioning everything online,” Danielle Romeo, a UVA third-year student, explained. “It’s just not necessarily feasible for some members of our community.”
Now, more than ever, the Latino Health Initiative’s community health workers are key.
“They are our flag of trust that opens doors to people,” Dr. Luna said. “They’ve been very active.”
With the hope that a little bit of light is finally starting to emerge at the end of a very dark tunnel.
“For me, and the community, we always say, ‘Today, we will have to go through this, but tomorrow is gonna be better,’” Smedile said.
