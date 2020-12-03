JMU women’s basketball tops UVA 71-67; ‘Hoos drop to 0-3

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former St. Anne’s-Belfield star Brianna Tinsley had nine points and a career-high six assists, and the James Madison women’s basketball team won 71-67 at Virginia on Thursday night.
Tinsley started her career at UVA, and played two seasons for the ‘Hoos, before transferring to JMU.
Virginia had the early lead against their in-state rivals, but a 15-2 run by JMU gave them a 34-26 lead at halftime.
The Dukes led by as many as 17 points in the 2nd half.
UVA was able to trim the deficit to three on a Amandine Toi three-pointer with eight seconds left, but Kiki Jefferson hit 1-of-2 free throws to seal the game for JMU.
Virginia head coach Tina Thompson says, “We’re not starting the game the way that we should. The effort and intensity that we have when we’re climbing out of a hole, is something that we need to have consistently through the game. We have proven that it’s something that we can do. We just have to figure out how to do it consistently.”
The Dukes out-rebounded the Cavaliers 38-28, including 20 offensive rebounds.
Toi scored a game-high 17 points for UVA, while Carole Miller had 15, and the duo combined for 11 assists.
Jefferson had 14 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists for JMU.
Virginia (0-3) will be back in action at George Washington on Sunday, while James Madison will host George Mason.
