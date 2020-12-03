Dozens join ‘Unsilent Night’ through downtown Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It was an Unsilent Night in the streets of Charlottesville Thursday night.
Dozens joined together with mobile devices and Bluetooth speakers, while socially distanced, to create a luminous soundscape which moved from Ix Art Park through downtown Charlottesville.
WTJU hosted the event.
Unsilent Nights have been an international tradition since the 90s, but WTJU’s General Manager Nathan Moore says this year he’s happy to give people a COVID safe gathering.
“There’s a whole universe of music out there, and WTJU loves sharing it,” Moore said. “It’s a place to recharge during this pandemic so that we can kind of face the day and face the bleakness that has been part of 2020. But also something to really connect with one another and that human connection is so important. And that’s really what the event is about.”
WTJU is also running a classical music marathon beginning December 7.
