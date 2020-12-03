Charlottesville School Board discusses policies on new courses, restraints

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville School Board spent Thursday evening discussing revised policies on restraints and seclusions, as well as a revised course plan. One of the classes discussed was a high school African American history class.
That pilot class is a part of the Virginia Department of Education’s initiative to teach often untold histories to students. The proposal shared at the school board meeting was to make it a full honors course.
“This builds on our changing the narrative and focusing on local history as well,” said Charlottesville High School Principal Eric Irizarry.
The class right now is only an honors-option course, but the school board says it has been a welcome addition.
Superintendent Rosa Atkins was part of the state’s African American Education Commission and said these teachings are continuing.
“The African American history commission recommended to the state Board of Education that an African American history course be a requirement for graduation,” she said. “The state Board of Education did approve that recommendation.”
The board also received policies about restraints and seclusions. It’s a statewide policy passed by the Virginia Department of Education that highlights training for positive behavioral interventions.
“Our last resort is always for any student, not just a student with a disability, but for all students - the last resort is to physically intervene,” said Katrina Lee, the supervisor for the special education.
A report shared with the school board showed a significant drop in new students this year. From 2014-2019, there were an average of 767 new students each year. In 2020: just 378. That could lead schools to take a hit in funding, which is determined based on the number of students.
This week’s meeting moved a bit quicker than others because there were no public comments. Chances are that won’t be the case the next time this body meets on December 16, when the board is set to vote on an in-person learning plan. Details of that plan can be viewed here.
