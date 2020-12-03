Champion Beer Medals in Prestigious European Competition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For many, a good Belgium beer is as good as it gets. Charlottesville can now say it has a champion quality brew.
The Brussels Beer Challenge is a prestigious European beer competition.
Champion’s Missile IPA just took home a bronze medal in the pale and amber ale, American IPA category. More than 1500 beers were judged over a variety of categories.
Champion was a part of the Brewers Association’s Export Development Program, looking to raise awareness of American craft beers abroad.
