Champion Beer Medals in Prestigious European Competition
By Steve Rappaport | December 3, 2020 at 9:34 PM EST - Updated December 3 at 10:45 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For many, a good Belgium beer is as good as it gets. Charlottesville can now say it has a champion quality brew.

The Brussels Beer Challenge is a prestigious European beer competition.

Champion’s Missile IPA just took home a bronze medal in the pale and amber ale, American IPA category. More than 1500 beers were judged over a variety of categories.

Champion was a part of the Brewers Association’s Export Development Program, looking to raise awareness of American craft beers abroad.

