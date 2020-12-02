Wall to wall sunshine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After getting our day off to a cold start, more seasonal conditions are expected by this afternoon. As low pressure continues to more north, wind speeds will slacken Tonight. Many locations will experience temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. High pressure will deliver a picture perfect December day Thursday. Meanwhile a developing system will spread clouds and eventually rain into the region later Friday into Saturday. Right now Sunday looks good, sunny and seasonal. Have a great and safe day!