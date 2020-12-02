Wall to wall sunshine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After getting our day off to a cold start, more seasonal conditions are expected by this afternoon. As low pressure continues to more north, wind speeds will slacken Tonight. Many locations will experience temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. High pressure will deliver a picture perfect December day Thursday. Meanwhile a developing system will spread clouds and eventually rain into the region later Friday into Saturday. Right now Sunday looks good, sunny and seasonal. Have a great and safe day!
Today: Partly to mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 50s
Tonight”Cuddle Alert”, Clear & cold, Low: upper 20s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers develop, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 40s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain, High: mid 50s...Low: around 40
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High upper 50s...Low: around 30
Tuesday: Sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s
