VDH: 242,480 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 4,113 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 242,480 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Wednesday, December 2.
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,417.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 4,113, 20 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 3,852,413, an increase of 20,195 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 8.3%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 14,883, 158 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 1,262, Bath County = 66, Buena Vista = 275, Harrisonburg = 3,493, Highland County = 17, Lexington = 365, Rockbridge County = 288, Rockingham County = 2,343, Staunton = 987, Waynesboro = 653.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 2,256, Fauquier County = 1,540, Madison County = 192, Orange County = 614, Rappahannock County = 96.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,932, Charlottesville = 1,864, Fluvanna County = 504, Greene County = 373, Louisa County = 545, Nelson County = 190.
Tuesday, December 1 - 240,063 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,228.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 4,093, 31 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 3,832,218, an increase of 23,747 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 8.0%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 14,725, 106 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 1,231, Bath County = 65, Buena Vista = 275, Harrisonburg = 3,482, Highland County = 16, Lexington = 363, Rockbridge County = 283, Rockingham County = 2,293, Staunton = 960, Waynesboro = 648.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 2,245, Fauquier County = 1,518, Madison County = 191, Orange County = 605, Rappahannock County = 93.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,921, Charlottesville = 1,860, Fluvanna County = 503, Greene County = 370, Louisa County = 538, Nelson County = 188.
Monday, November 30 - 237,835 COVID-19 Cases
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,893.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 4,062, 4 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 3,808,471, an increase of 20,051 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.5%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 14,619, 47 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 1,177, Bath County = 62, Buena Vista = 267, Harrisonburg = 3,472, Highland County = 16, Lexington = 356, Rockbridge County = 263, Rockingham County = 2,270, Staunton = 912, Waynesboro = 626.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 2,240, Fauquier County = 1,508, Madison County = 190, Orange County = 599, Rappahannock County = 92.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,908, Charlottesville = 1,854, Fluvanna County = 498, Greene County = 368, Louisa County = 532, Nelson County = 184.
Sunday, November 29 - 235,942 COVID19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,325.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 4,058, 4 more than yesterday.
The total number of hospitalizations is 14,572, 121 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 3,788,420, an increase of 18,308 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.4%.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 1,166, Bath County = 61, Buena Vista = 264, Harrisonburg = 3,471, Highland County = 16, Lexington = 355, Rockbridge County = 264, Rockingham County = 2,264, Staunton = 706, Waynesboro = 622.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 2,230, Fauquier County = 1,484, Madison County = 189, Orange County = 591, Rappahannock County = 87.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,903, Charlottesville = 1,848, Fluvanna County = 498, Greene County = 369, Louisa County = 529, Nelson County = 183.
Saturday, November 28 - 233,617 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,173.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 4,054, 10 more than yesterday.
The total number of hospitalizations is 14,451, 65 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 3,770,112, an increase of 31,567 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.3%.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 1,161, Bath County = 61, Buena Vista = 263, Harrisonburg = 3,461, Highland County = 16, Lexington = 351, Rockbridge County = 259, Rockingham County = 2,253, Staunton = 694, Waynesboro = 618.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 2,210, Fauquier County = 1,430, Madison County = 185, Orange County = 569, Rappahannock County = 83.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,896, Charlottesville = 1,848, Fluvanna County = 494, Greene County = 368, Louisa County = 523, Nelson County = 182.
Friday, November 27 - 230,444 COVID-19 Cases
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,544.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 4,044, 15 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 3,738,545, an increase of 38,436 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.3%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 14,451, 34 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 1,151, Bath County = 60, Buena Vista = 255, Harrisonburg = 3,424, Highland County = 16, Lexington = 344, Rockbridge County = 252, Rockingham County = 2,203, Staunton = 674, Waynesboro = 613.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 2,209, Fauquier County = 1,427, Madison County = 185, Orange County = 571, Rappahannock County = 83.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,886, Charlottesville = 1,847, Fluvanna County = 489, Greene County = 362, Louisa County = 515, Nelson County = 182.
Thursday, November 26 - 228,900 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,600.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 4,029, 21 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 3,700,109, an increase of 36,427 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.4%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 14,417, 105 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 1,142, Bath County = 60, Buena Vista = 256, Harrisonburg = 3,422, Highland County = 16, Lexington = 343, Rockbridge County = 250, Rockingham County = 2,194, Staunton = 670, Waynesboro = 608.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 2,207, Fauquier County = 1,424, Madison County = 185, Orange County = 569, Rappahannock County = 82.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,870, Charlottesville = 1,835, Fluvanna County = 486, Greene County = 360, Louisa County = 508, Nelson County = 179.
Wednesday, November 25 -226,300
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 226,300 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Wednesday, November 25.
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,718.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 4,008, 29 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 3,663,682, an increase of 38,310 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.5%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 14,312, 100 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 1,091, Bath County = 59, Buena Vista = 251, Harrisonburg = 3,397, Highland County = 16, Lexington = 340, Rockbridge County = 242, Rockingham County = 2,176, Staunton = 626, Waynesboro = 580.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 2,132, Fauquier County = 1,405, Madison County = 183, Orange County = 548, Rappahannock County = 80.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,840, Charlottesville = 1,823, Fluvanna County = 485, Greene County = 355, Louisa County = 498, Nelson County = 178.
Tuesday, November 24 - 223,582 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,544.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,979, 37 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 3,625,372, an increase of 33,208 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.4%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 14,212, 116 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 1,072, Bath County = 59, Buena Vista = 242, Harrisonburg = 3,390, Highland County = 16, Lexington = 335, Rockbridge County = 236, Rockingham County = 2,173, Staunton = 611, Waynesboro = 576.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 2,068, Fauquier County = 1,401, Madison County = 182, Orange County = 545, Rappahannock County = 79.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,834, Charlottesville = 1,815, Fluvanna County = 484, Greene County = 355, Louisa County = 492, Nelson County = 172.
Monday, November 23 - 221,038 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,242.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,942, 4 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 3,592,164 , an increase of 47,573 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.2%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 14,096, 50 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 1,059, Bath County = 58, Buena Vista = 238, Harrisonburg = 3,374, Highland County = 14, Lexington = 333, Rockbridge County = 235, Rockingham County = 2,147, Staunton = 588, Waynesboro = 560.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 2,050, Fauquier County = 1,387, Madison County = 182, Orange County = 540, Rappahannock County = 78.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,821, Charlottesville = 1,808, Fluvanna County = 481, Greene County = 350, Louisa County = 484, Nelson County = 171.
Sunday, November 22 - 217,796 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,117.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,938, no new deaths reported.
The total number of people tested is 3,489,267, an increase of 55,324 since yesterday.
The current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters tested is 7.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.1%
The total number of hospitalizations is 14,046, 29 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 1,036, Bath County = 56, Buena Vista = 229, Harrisonburg = 3,359, Highland County = 14, Lexington = 326, Rockbridge County = 223, Rockingham County = 2,126, Staunton = 573, Waynesboro = 540.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 1,877, Fauquier County = 1,346, Madison County = 175, Orange County = 522, Rappahannock County = 76.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,803, Charlottesville = 1,800, Fluvanna County = 475, Greene County 348, Louisa County = 474, Nelson County = 170.
Saturday, November 21- 215,679 COVID-19 Cases -
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,544.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,938, 26 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 3,489,267, an increase of 233,272 since yesterday.
The current 7-day positivity rate for total number of people tested is 7.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.8%
The total number of hospitalizations is 14,017, 202 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 1,018, Bath County = 51, Buena Vista = 219, Harrisonburg = 3,347, Highland County = 14, Lexington = 321, Rockbridge County = 220, Rockingham County = 2,110, Staunton = 562, Waynesboro = 527.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 1,872, Fauquier County = 1,337, Madison County = 173, Orange County = 518, Rappahannock County = 75.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,786, Charlottesville = 1,788, Fluvanna County = 472, Greene County 341, Louisa County = 467, Nelson County = 164.
Friday, November 20 - 213,331 COVID-19 Cases
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,544.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,912, 76 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 3,255,995, an increase of 183,605 since yesterday.
The current 7-day positivity rate for total number of people tested is 7.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.0%
The total number of hospitalizations is 13,815, 99 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 985, Bath County = 48, Buena Vista = 209, Harrisonburg = 3,319, Highland County = 14, Lexington = 315, Rockbridge County = 214, Rockingham County = 2,063, Staunton = 548, Waynesboro = 502.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 1,866, Fauquier County = 1,332, Madison County = 171, Orange County = 515, Rappahannock County = 75.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,767, Charlottesville = 1,777, Fluvanna County = 471, Greene County 340, Louisa County = 464, Nelson County = 159.
Thursday, November 19 - 210,787 COVID-19 Cases:
he Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 210,787 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Thursday, November 19.
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,954.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,836, 36 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 3,255,995, an increase of 26,817 since yesterday.
8.3% current 7-day positivity rate total.
The total number of hospitalizations is 13,815, 108 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 954, Bath County = 46, Buena Vista = 204, Harrisonburg = 3,296, Highland County = 14, Lexington = 312, Rockbridge County = 214, Rockingham County = 2,025, Staunton = 538, Waynesboro = 497.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 1,854, Fauquier County = 1,309, Madison County = 171, Orange County = 502, Rappahannock County = 75.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,755, Charlottesville = 1,769, Fluvanna County = 468, Greene County = 338, Louisa County = 457, Nelson County = 155.
Wednesday, November 18 - 208,833 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,071.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,860, 25 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 3,229,178, an increase of 20,859 since yesterday.
8.3% current 7-day positivity rate total.
The total number of hospitalizations is 13,707, 99 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 938, Bath County = 45, Buena Vista = 194, Harrisonburg = 3,296, Highland County = 14, Lexington = 308, Rockbridge County = 212, Rockingham County = 2,017, Staunton = 532, Waynesboro = 480.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 1,838, Fauquier County = 1,295, Madison County = 170, Orange County = 495, Rappahannock County = 74.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,742, Charlottesville = 1,762, Fluvanna County = 468, Greene County = 336, Louisa County = 450, Nelson County = 154.
Tuesday, November 17 - 206,762 COVD-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,125.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,835, 29 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 3,208,319, an increase of 27,466 since yesterday.
8.8% current 7-day positivity rate total.
The total number of hospitalizations is 13,608, 56 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 914, Bath County = 42, Buena Vista = 189, Harrisonburg = 3,291, Highland County = 14, Lexington = 307, Rockbridge County = 207, Rockingham County = 2,005, Staunton = 518, Waynesboro = 474.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 1,825, Fauquier County = 1,291, Madison County = 170, Orange County = 495, Rappahannock County = 75.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,731, Charlottesville = 1,752, Fluvanna County = 466, Greene County = 335, Louisa County = 448, Nelson County = 153.
Monday, November 16 - 204,637 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,677. VDH says this is due to a catch-up from its data system being down for upgrades for a few hours over the weekend.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,806, 6 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 3,180,853, an increase of 18,395 since yesterday.
8.6% current 7-day positivity rate total.
The total number of hospitalizations is 13,552, 48 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 870, Bath County = 39, Buena Vista = 173, Harrisonburg = 3,256, Highland County = 14, Lexington = 293, Rockbridge County = 202, Rockingham County = 1,978, Staunton = 500, Waynesboro = 462.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 1,787, Fauquier County = 1,264, Madison County = 168, Orange County = 487, Rappahannock County = 72.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,723, Charlottesville = 1,742, Fluvanna County = 464, Greene County = 334, Louisa County = 446, Nelson County = 153.
