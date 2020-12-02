UN: Warmer world in 2020 busted weather records, hurt people

A new analysis by Climate Action Tracker scientists who monitor carbon pollution and pledges to cut them said public commitments to emission cuts, if kept, would limit warming to about 2.6 degrees Celsius (4.7 degrees Fahrenheit) and possibly as low as 2.1 degrees Celsius. Those public commitments include President-elect Joe Biden’s promise that the U.S. will have zero net carbon emissions by 2050 and China’s goal to do the same by 2060.