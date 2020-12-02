Sunny Today, Frosty Cold Overnight

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A westerly breeze has cleared the sky. Sunshine today will give-way to a clear and frosty cold overnight into Thursday morning.
Our fair weather friend, high pressure will keep us mainly sunny tomorrow. Along with near or a little above average temperatures.
Clouds will start to arrive from the southwest Thursday night into Friday ahead of our next big weather maker!
Tracking a strong storm system over the southern Plains. It will spread rain over our region by Friday evening, especially Friday night into Saturday morning. It looks to be another soaking rainfall. An average of an inch of rain is projected at this time.
The bulk of the rain looks to exit Saturday afternoon.
Near average temperatures with drier weather expected for Sunday through next Tuesday.
Rest of Wednesday: Sunshiny, blue sky, west breeze, highs upper 40s to lower 50s.
Wednesday overnight: Clear and frosty cold. Lows in the 20s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows in the 30s.
Friday: Increasing clouds. Rain by evening and overnight. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 40s.
Saturday: Morning rain. Rain looks to exit in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to 50 degrees. Lows in the 30s and dry Saturday night.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High near 50 degrees. Lows lower 30s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s. Lows lower 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High near 50.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.