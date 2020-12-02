Charlottesville’s Local Food Hub to continue drive-through markets in 2021

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Local Food Hub says it will continue its drive-through markets in 2021.
This is big news for many farmers that saw their sales plummet from 50-90% after COVID-19 hit. Local Food Hub quickly stepped in with the drive-through markets, serving as a way to build sales for small farms during the year.
To date, this initiative has reinvested over $650,000 back into central Virginia’s economy.
“That is money that is going to farms and businesses operating in our local community,” Local Food Hub’s Director of Advancement and Communications Portia Boggs said. “They are then going and taking that money and reinvesting in our local community by supporting their own needs, paying their employees, all of that stuff.”
The drive-through markets will take a brief pause over the holidays starting December 19, and will return in early January.
