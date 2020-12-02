DAC partners with Signature Science to collect donations for veterans and their families

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Defense Affairs Committee (DAC) of the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce is collecting computer tech for veterans all week.
DAC is partnering with Signature Science to collect working and non-working laptops with power adapters, desktop computers, working flat monitors (no CRTs), IPADs and tablets, file servers and networking equipment, Cat5 and Cat6 wiring, keyboards, mice, and smartphones for donation to Tech for Troops.
“From just an environmental standpoint, this is reusing equipment that could end up in landfill that will then have a benefit for someone who served their country,” DAC Program Manager Lettie Bien said.
Folks can drop off items at the DAC office located in the UVA Research Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Friday, December 4.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.