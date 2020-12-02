Augusta Health: Ready to receive, store, administer COVID-19 vaccine

“The COVID-19 vaccines will be critically important to our community’s ability to be healthy and fully-engaged in all the activities of life,” says Mary N. Mannix, FACHE, CEO of Augusta Health, in the statement. “It’s also important to Augusta Health’s ability to respond to the pandemic by protecting both our employees and our patients. It’s one more thing that will keep everyone safe. We’ve been working with key partners externally and with a multi-disciplinary task force internally to ensure we are operationally prepared to ‘go’ with the vaccine as soon as we receive it.”