Albemarle Co. Public Schools’ equity specialists team receives award

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Closing achievement gaps in schools is the goal of Albemarle County Public Schools’ (ACPS) Equity Specialists Team, and now it is being recognized for its success.
The team won the Mary Peake Award for Excellence in Education Equity.
The Virginia Department of Education award honors individuals and organizations who show a commitment to eliminating inequities in school.
“Mary Peake had a passion for education. Our equity specialists have a passion for educators. Mary Peake had this ability to influence others through her leadership, and also is true for our equity specialists,” ACPS Assistant Superintendent Bernard Hairston said.
The award will be presented Thursday, December 3, by Governor Ralph Northam and other officials. You can tune into the live virtual event on Virginia Department of Education’s YouTube channel.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.